911 outages reported across the country, including Delaware, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police departments across the country, including here in the Philadelphia region reported brief 911 outages on Monday night.

According to Delaware State Police, dispatch centers were experiencing a state-wide interruption in service, but the outage has since been resolved.

Police in Newark, Delaware also reported a similar problem.





In Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Upper Darby Township police said the county was briefly experiencing issues.

And across the county, police departments in Minnesota, Nevada's and Arizona also reported 911 outages.





The cause of the outage is still unknown.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel release this statement on Twitter during the outage, "The one system we need to work all the time is 911. The FCC needs to get to the bottom of this now and figure out what is going on."

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
