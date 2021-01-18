Society

Be Kind: Restaurant patrons lift servers' spirits with generous tips

PALMERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Regulars at a Lehigh Valley restaurant are helping to lift servers' spirits.

Erin McGinley was surprised when a group of familiar customers at Joey B's in Palmerton, Pennsylvania left behind three generous tips. The largest one was $1,000 on a $60 bill.

Attached to the receipt was a note that read "Cheers to a better year."

RELATED: 6abc's 'Be Kind' - Send us your submissions

At Joey B's, the servers split the tips, so everyone got a portion.

Most of the staff are college students who rely on the job to help pay their way through school.
