AAA predicts record-setting July 4th travel weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AAA travel experts said they've never projected travel volume this high for the July 4th holiday weekend, and it will be a test for airlines that are working to catch up after bad weather.

The number of delays and cancellations are considerably lower Thursday than earlier this week at the Philadelphia International Airport, but some airlines are still behind due to weather disruptions earlier this week.

"It's been four total flights canceled," said Christina Jones of Northeast Philadelphia.

United has cancelled the most flights nationwide since Saturday, but insists it will be back on track for the 4th of July travel weekend.

"I have flown with United for years and I've never experienced anything like this in my life," Jones said.

Jones said she's been trying since Sunday to get to Hawaii for her brother's wedding, but weather cancellations have left her stuck at home.

"I have a flight today, but I'm nervous because the layover is delayed so I don't know what's going to happen," Jones said.

Other passengers are having to wait until tomorrow.

"Reminds me I don't like to fly," another passenger said.

United is now offering flight attendants triple pay to pick up open shifts to help with the staffing shortages. It's all hands on deck for all airlines for what is expected to be the busiest day for air travel.

"The last record-setting July 4th holiday weekend was in 2019 and this year on a national scale, we're eclipsing those numbers by about two million travelers," said Jana Tidwell, AAA spokesperson.

Tidwell with AAA said they're also anticipating record-setting road travel fueled by lower gas prices.

"Friday will be the busiest getaway day," Tidwell said. "This year prices are more than a dollar less per gallon, so we don't see gas prices as holding anybody back this summer. The demand is there to travel. AAA has never projected travel volume this high for the July 4th holiday weekend."

When it comes to the other modes of transportation - bus, train and cruise - travel experts said, the numbers are up by more than 20% across the board.