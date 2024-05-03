Punxsutawney Phil babies: Help name newest Pennsylvania groundhogs

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club insists this is the first time Phil has fathered children in 138 years.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Our favorite furry groundhog weatherman, Punxsutawney Phil, became a dad in March and now the babies need some names!

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club is asking for suggestions for Phil and Phyllis' two babies.

The famous Pennsylvania groundhog couple had one boy and one girl.

The baby woodchucks came as a total surprise since the club insists this is the first time Phil has fathered children in 138 years.

Anyone visiting Punxsutawney from April 30 to May 9 can drop their name ideas in suggestion boxes around the community.

Plans are now in the works to move the family from their burrow at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library to a new home at Gobblers Knob.

The babies' names will be announced on Mother's Day on May 12.

The club says Phil's longevity has come from drinking the "elixir of life."