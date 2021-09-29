The Equity Report: A step-by-step guide to accessing critical data from across the country

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ten million points of data-- at your fingertips. That's the impact thatbrings.The report just debuted with ABC-owned television stations across the country. The information is meant to be a resource for people across the country to analyze inequities in their communities and work towards solutions.The ABC Data Journalism Team analyzed all of the data, which came from public records. The goal is to empower communities to create more equitable cities.That process begins with looking at the hard numbers.One hundred major US cities are featured in the report, which includes Philadelphia and the surrounding area. Each city is broken down into 20 measures of equity using the five categories of health, education, policing, housing and environment.All of the information incan be downloaded, printed, emailed and shared on social media. For a closer look at how to navigate the page, watch the video above.You can access the report at