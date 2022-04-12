FYI Philly

Abe Fisher, Essen Bakery offering take-home dinner, dessert kits for Passover

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Abe Fisher, Essen Bakery offering take-home kits for Passover

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Abe Fisher in Center City is known for its modern take on classic Jewish cuisine and you'll see that on the special Seder Meal being served the first two nights of Passover.

It starts with the mandatory matzo, homemade with everything spice and designed to pair perfectly with the schmaltzy onion dip.

There's a Sephardic style Charoset (or haroset) with carrots, raisins and fresh herbs, salmon cured with beets and traditional matzo ball soup.

The centerpiece of the Passover table is brisket, but in keeping with the 'put a twist on it' ethos of Abe Fisher, it's cooked with a little bit of coffee to enhance the savory elements.

Passover, one of the most important holidays on the Jewish calendar, celebrates the Biblical exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt.

At Abe Fisher, you can bring the whole family and dine in or order a heat and eat take-home kit, designed to generously feed four because, as GM Wolf Williams says, "if you go home hungry, your Bubbe would be upset."

|Abe Fisher | Facebook | Instagram
1623 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
215-867-0088


Passover Kits must be pre-ordered and are available for pickup Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16, from 3-5pm

At Essen Bakery in South Philadelphia, Chef/Owner Tova du Plessis is making Passover kits too, for the dessert course of your Seder meal.

Designed to feed 4-8 people, the kits come with a 6-inch cake, four coconut lime macaroons and a half-pound of matzo crack, which is matzo covered in toffee, dark chocolate, almonds and sea salt, a combination Tova calls dangerously delicious.

It's so popular she is selling it with the kit and by the pound, along with her homemade matzo, made plain and with everything spice, and her matzo ball soup with local pastured chickens "the way my mom makes chicken soup."

A four-time James Beard nominee for outstanding baker, Tova also makes a mean hot cross bun for her Easter celebrating customers and the chocolate Challah babka, while not Passover friendly, is her claim to fame.

Essen Bakery | Facebook | |Instagram
1437 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
215-271-2299
Passover Kits must be pre-ordered and are available for pickup Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16
