ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --An Abington High School teacher is facing criminal charges of inappropriate sexual contact with a student Sunday.
Abington School District released a statement saying Thomas Kummer, a Latin teacher at the high school, was immediately suspended from duty following charges for corruption of a minor.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Fecher said the district and staff are cooperating with police and the district has little information at this time.
The district asks anyone who might have information to contact Abington Police Detective Cindy Pettinato at 267-536-1098
Abington Township Police Department will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday at the police department.
