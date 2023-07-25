8-year-old boy sleeping in parked vehicle killed by driver in South Jersey

The child, who was on a fishing trip with his dad, had been sleeping in the car at the time of the crash.

The crash happened on July 23 on the White Horse Pike in Absecon.

ABSECON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators in Atlantic County, New Jersey say an Egg Harbor City man could be facing more charges in connection to a crash that killed an 8-year-old boy.

Javier Velez died after 25-year-old Edward Johnston allegedly struck a parked 1995 Honda on the White Horse Pike (Route 30) in Absecon early Sunday morning.

Velez was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Johnston was given several citations, but the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says more charges may come pending the final investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact Detective Dylan Hutton of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7885.