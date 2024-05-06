The trooper had been with the state police for over eight years, officials say.

New Jersey State Police trooper dies during training at headquarters in Mercer County

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- A New Jersey State Police trooper died during training on Sunday, according to state authorities.

State police announced on X that Trooper Marcellus E. Bethea with Troop D at the Moorestown Station has died.

It happened at New Jersey State Police headquarters in Ewing Township, Mercer County, Action News has learned.

Bethea had been with the state police for over eight years and was a member of the 156th State Police Class, according to the post. He was training to be apart of the Elite Teams Unit.

"Please keep Trooper Bethea and his family in your prayers," the announcement read in part.

No further information has been released on this incident.

Authorities did not state how Bethea died.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy released the following statement on Bethea:

"Tammy and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of New Jersey State Trooper Marcellus Bethea, who died during training at NJSP Headquarters in Ewing.



Trooper Bethea showed a passion and spark for service from a young age, participating in New Jersey State Police Trooper Youth Week while a student at Burlington Regional High School, and later graduating from the State Police Academy as part of the 156th class. He embodied Honor, Duty, and Fidelity in its highest form every day and in everything he did.



An investigation into his death is underway. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fellow troopers at this difficult time."