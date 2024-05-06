De Silva's family says she was visiting her best friend on campus when she was shot.

2 arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Camay De Silva at Delaware State University

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of an 18-year-old woman last month on the campus of Delaware State University.

Camay De Silva was visiting campus when she was shot around 1:40 a.m. on April 21.

During a news conference on Monday morning, Dover police announced the arrests of Destry Jones, 20, and Damien Hinson, 18, both of Dover.

Jones and Hinson were charged with murder in De Silva's death.

They are also charged with the attempted murder of a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man during a fight that happened before shots were fired.

Jones was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Brooklyn, New York on May 2. Hinson was taken into custody in Dover.

Neither suspect has any connection to Delaware State University, police said.

Family remembers teen killed on Delaware State University campus: 'She was a light'

At the time of the shooting, police say Dover officers heard what they believed to be shots fired along College Road.

At about the same time, Delaware State University police received reports of shots fired following a fight in the area of the Tubman-Laws dorm.

Meanwhile, a separate call was made to report a woman on the ground near the Warren-Franklin dorm, which is next to the Tubman-Laws dorm.

That woman, now known to be De Silva, had been shot in the head. She was rushed to the hospital but ultimately died.

She was not involved in the fight and was not the intended target, police said.

De Silva graduated high school with honors in 2023 and began college at Morgan State University before a mass shooting there last October pushed her closer to home, her family said in an interview with Action News late last month.

De Silva was a computer science major at Delaware Technical Community College, and her mother says she was in the process of transferring to Delaware State.