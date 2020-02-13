Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A person was struck and killed by a driver on the Atlantic City Expressway on Wednesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the eastbound lane of the Expressway near mile marker 41.8 in Winslow Township.

Police confirm to Action News that a 78-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver when he got out of his vehicle.

The driver did stay at the scene.

Police tell Action News that the victim's wife, who suffers from dementia, was in her vehicle when her husband was struck.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden countyaccident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News