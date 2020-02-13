Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A person was struck and killed by a driver on the Atlantic City Expressway on Wednesday night.It happened around 6 p.m. on the eastbound lane of the Expressway near mile marker 41.8 in Winslow Township.Police confirm to Action News that a 78-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver when he got out of his vehicle.The driver did stay at the scene.Police tell Action News that the victim's wife, who suffers from dementia, was in her vehicle when her husband was struck.The victim has not yet been identified.