2 people dead, 3 others injured in South Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are dead and three others are injured after a nasty crash in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Penrose Avenue near Pattison Avenue.

A car was travelling on Pattison Avenue and took a turn onto Penrose.

As the car turned onto Penrose Avenue, it crashed into a front-end loader that was parked on the side of the road for an on-going construction project.

The male driver and female front passenger were pronounced at the scene.

The three other passengers were taken to nearby hospitals. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

This is an on-going investigation with Philadelphia Police.