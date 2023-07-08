WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 people dead, 3 others injured in South Philadelphia crash

As the car turned onto Penrose Avenue from Pattison, it crashed into a front-end loader that was parked on the side of the road.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, July 8, 2023 9:39AM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are dead and three others are injured after a nasty crash in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Penrose Avenue near Pattison Avenue.

A car was travelling on Pattison Avenue and took a turn onto Penrose.

As the car turned onto Penrose Avenue, it crashed into a front-end loader that was parked on the side of the road for an on-going construction project.

The male driver and female front passenger were pronounced at the scene.

The three other passengers were taken to nearby hospitals. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

This is an on-going investigation with Philadelphia Police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW