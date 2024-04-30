The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Abeil Adilow, of Philadelphia, according to the Lehigh County coroner.

Driver killed after car goes airborne, crashes into vehicles at Allentown dealership

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is dead after his vehicle launched off a road in Allentown and went airborne before crashing into a car dealership.

It happened at the Bennett dealership on the 1900 block of Lehigh Street.

The wreck left several vehicles smashed with mangled metal and shattered glass spread across the pavement.

Police say Adilow's vehicle went more than 100 feet through the air before crashing down onto the dealership lot.

No one had called to report the crash. However, officers came upon the wreck while out on patrol around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Adilow was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Allentown Police Traffic Safety Unit and the coroner's office are investigating the crash.