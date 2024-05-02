Close call: Steel beam comes crashing into moving car, narrowly missing man

LYNNWOOD, Washington -- A close call on a Washington state highway has led to an urgent police investigation.
Gregory Sanon said he was driving to work, north of Seattle, when a steel beam came through his windshield.
"Seriously, I thought I was dead. Everybody says I need to go buy a lottery ticket because I was lucky," he said.
According to police, a man was seen throwing debris off an overpass.
The beam, which was more than 4 feet long, hit Sanon's passenger seat and steering wheel.
"It hit the car so hard, but I think it didn't hit me. It hit the steering wheel, even the steering wheel bent from the impact," he said.
In Michigan, a similar case turned deadly.
Five teenagers were charged with second-degree murder after police said they threw rocks off a highway overpass in 2017. One rock crashed through a man's car and killed him.
That same year, four teens in Ohio were charged with murder after throwing a sandbag from a highway overpass, killing a passerby in a car.
Authorities are still investigating the case near Seattle and are asking any witnesses to come forward.