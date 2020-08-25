Accident or intentional? Fire destroys several cars in Mount Laurel, Burlington County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6388111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police investigate a string of car fires in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators at the Mount Laurel Police Department have a question on their hands: was an early-morning fire that burned six cars an accident or arson?"We can't say at this time. We don't know. That's what the fire Marshall's and detectives are trying to figure out," said Officer Kyle Gardner.Police were called to the 200 block of Willow Turn at 3:30 Tuesday morning after a report of a car fire.When they arrived, they found six vehicles engulfed in flames. No one was inside the cars.One of them belonged to Hazel Gordon-Suppa, who'd just purchased her Hyundai in July. She couldn't do anything but watch helplessly as the flames overtook her vehicle."I heard 'boom' and so I said 'I have to get out!' There were explosions going on," she said. "I ran down the stairs and I had to use my high school skills. I hurdled over the fence."The fire happened in a large driveway that is divided into two sections, but houses cars for four townhome units.There are no suspects or suspect descriptions at this time. Police are investigating all possibilities including arson, accidents and mechanical issues that can cause car fires. Investigators say it's too soon to rule anything out.Gordon-Suppa's husband, John Suppa, says the flames spread quickly."When I waked out it was a fireball," he said. "And 10-15 minutes before it was nothing."The Burlington County Fire Marshal and the Mount Laurel Police Department are investigating. They'll look to surveillance cameras at homes and businesses for clues.Investigators believe the fire caused about $90,000 in damage.Though Gordon-Suppa lost her car, she's thankful no one was hurt."Health comes first," she said "This (car) is a thing. You can always replace that."Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-8300 or the confidential tip line at 856-234-1414 Ext. 1599