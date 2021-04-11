hit and run

Philadelphia police investigate hit and run crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia police investigate auto-pedestrian accident.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred Sunday morning in Tioga-Nicetown.

The accident was reported just after 2:00 a.m. along the 1900 block of Hunting Park Avenue. There, officials say a man was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The 60-year-old male was transported to Temple Hospital by responding medics and is listed in stable condition.

Police tell Action News the striking vehicle fled the scene. The investigation on ongoing at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tioga nicetown (philadelphia)hit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Hit-and-run driver kills bicyclist on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
85-year-old woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Center City
Temple doctor killed on way to work; hit-and-run driver sought
Driver sought after man killed in Trenton hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News