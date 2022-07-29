Former ACCT Philly employee charged with animal cruelty in connection with dog's death

The dog suffered a broken jaw and had to be put down as a result of his injuries, officials said.

Terrell Walton, a former ACCT employee, has been charged with animal cruelty that resulted in the death of a dog named Saint.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former employee of Philadelphia's Animal Care and Control Team is facing felony animal cruelty charges in connection to the death of a family's dog, according to the district attorney's office.

Tiffany Lavelle's dog, Saint, was taken into a Philadelphia police officer's cruiser after her then boyfriend was arrested following a traffic stop on August 4, 2021.

Per protocol, an ACCT employee was called to transport the dog to the shelter.

The officer says he saw the ACCT worker, identified as Terrell Walton, jab at the dog with a metal catch pole several times, making the dog yelp.

It was later determined Saint's jaw had been severely broken and that he had to be put down as a result of his injuries.

Lavelle said she was never told her dog would be euthanized and has since filed a lawsuit against ACCT.

Walton was arrested Friday and charged with with aggravated cruelty to an animal and cruelty to an animal, officials said.