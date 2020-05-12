Accused rapist believed to be dead after fire, standoff in Hilltown Township

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An accused rapist who was recently released from prison is believed to be dead after a standoff with police in Bucks County on Tuesday.The wild scene played out on the 2000 block of Hilltown Pike in Hilltown Township around 11 a.m.Investigators say the incident started with some type of altercation involving a man and accused rapist, Curtis Fish.Officials tell Action News that the suspect also tried to break into the Crossroads Tavern before fleeing into his home nearby.Crossroads Tavern owner Mike Mrozinski was inside and watched most of it happen."He's not himself. I've known him for 16 years and he's not the same guy I had known him to be," said Mrozinski.Mrozinski says police tried to tase him but it didn't work.Video reportedly shows Fish setting off fireworks toward officers. Moments later, the residence went up in flames."Fireworks outside and fireworks inside. So I believe that's what lit the house on fire," Mrozinski said.Hilltown Township Police Chief Christopher Englehart believes the man found dead is Fish."We are still early on in it, investigating it, we're trying to make a determination on whether that is accurate," Englehart said.It turns out Fish was recently released from prison because of COVID-19.He's been behind bars after police say he raped and kidnapped a woman this past New Year's Day.Mrozinski said, "He shouldn't have been let loose. This is what happens. Whatever he was doing at the time he went right back to it."Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub agrees, saying he strongly advised against Fish from being released from prison.No officers were hurt during Tuesday's incident.