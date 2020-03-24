Coronavirus: Grocery stores taking new protective measures for staff, customers

ACME and ShopRite are taking some new protective measures for staff and customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Grocery stores are finding new ways to try to protect workers and customers. This ShopRite in Cherry Hill put up plexiglass at all cash registers. @6abc at 6 pic.twitter.com/U3MgJqlI9Q — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) March 24, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Even the most stringent stay at home mandate allows for trips to the grocery store. It can be a nerve-wracking excursion but some groceries are making an effort to making their environments as safe as possible.At the ACME in Northern Liberties, isles are now marked with one-way arrows.The ShopRite stores in South Jersey that are part of the Ravitz Family Markets are also taking measures like marking the ground to keep customers six feet apart."You can actually smell how clean it is. You know they've been washing everything, all contact surfaces. I feel comfortable," said Catherine Clinton of Pennsauken.At the ShopRite in Cherry Hill, there are checkout lines only for senior citizens and cashiers are protected with plexiglass. Action News spoke with the chain's owner over the phone."Protecting as best as possible is a number one for us and then obviously getting our customers as safe as an environment as possible as well is important," said Jason Ravitz, the owner of Ravitz Family Markets. "We're doing everything with the social distancing guidelines, putting someone in charge of social distancing. Keeping our associates safe and as healthy as possible."The measures may seem small, but the effort isn't lost on the customers braving the crowd at the grocery store."You got to do what you got to do. If everybody would participate and do what they're supposed to do, I think we'll be through it quicker," said Stephen Crist of Cherry Hill.Starting Wednesday, Giant pharmacies will open at 6 a.m. every Wednesday just for those who are 60 plus or immune compromised.This change aligns with the modified store hours of 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily announced last week to service customers who are age 60 and older and for those who are immunocompromised.For those same groups, Giant will also deliver prescriptions to cars or ship them for free.