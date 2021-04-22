2nd Annual Action News Mornings Awards: Recognizing the viewer and your achievements this past year

Jessica Boyington Welcomes You

Welcome to the 2nd Annual Action News Mornings Awards. Your host Jessica Boyington is rolling out the red carpet and getting things started!



Creative Characters

Presenter: Matt O'Donnell



An Oreo creme portrait of Jim Gardner? Playing music on a bike pump? Pizza via a pulley system? It doesn't get more creative than this!



Amazing Kids

Presenter: David Murphy



Kid Superintendent, Leave Me Alone Girl, and the Birthday Lawn Bandit are in one word: amazing.



Remarkable Pets & Animals

Presenter: Karen Rogers



Pizza Groundhog had a lot of his animal friends getting camera time this past year. These are just some of the remarkable ones.



Morning Moms & Dads

Presenter: Tamala Edwards



Work and virtual learning? Parenting during a pandemic definitely deserves an award.



Resilient Business Owners

Presenter: Matt Pellman



Outdoor dining? Curbside takeout? Online only? Business owners had to redo their game plans and their resiliency was extraordinary.



Hometown Heroes

Presenters: Corey Davis & Katherine Scott



These men and women set out to make a difference in the community and, in return, the community showed its appreciation for their heroic efforts.



Musical Act: The Action News Band performs "Move Closer to Your World"

(Matt O'Donnell, George Solis, and David Murphy)



If you thought we could have an awards show without a musical act, you'd be right, (



