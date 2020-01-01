Arts & Entertainment

WATCH: 1st ever 6abc Action News Mornings Awards

By Brock Koller & Troy Bauer
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Happy New Year!

The Action News Morning team is ringing in the new year with 6abc viewers by taking a look back at some of the fun they had this past year.

In 2019, Matt O'Donnell, Tamala Edwards, David Murphy, and Karen Rogers battled each other in a Breakfast Draft and a spelling bee, welcomed 'Good Morning America' to Philly, jammed with some 'Office Rock,' went on a search with Detective Pikachu, and a whole lot more.

But one thing they didn't do was hold an awards show. Until now.

Welcome to the first-ever 6abc Action News Mornings Awards!

Below you will find the categories and nominees. In the above video, you can watch the ceremony and see who won.

Thanks to all the Action News Morning viewers for a memorable year together- and we'll have more fun ahead in 2020!

BEST SKILLS


Matt O'Donnell playing Drums

Jeanette Reyes' 'Big Hit'
EMBED More News Videos

Jeannette Reyes scores a hit off the Phillie Phanatic: As seen on Action News at 6 a.m., March 28, 2019


David Murphy's Handstand
EMBED More News Videos

David Murphy takes part in #handstandsforpancan at the Preston and Steve Show. Watch the report from Action News Mornings on April 24, 2019.



BEST METEOROLOGIST


David Murphy

Karen Rogers

Karen Roger's Son Kevin

EMBED More News Videos

Karen Rogers' son Kevin gives the forecast for April 25, 2019.



BEST GIF-WORTHY MOMENT


Tamala Edwards sees 'Pumpkin Spam'
EMBED More News Videos

Pumpkin spice Spam sold out: as seen on Action News Mornings, September 24, 2019.


Tamala Edwards and Karen Rogers as Superheroes versus Villains

Matt O'Donnell, Tamala Edwards, and Karen Rogers Imitating Emojis


BEST IMPERSONATION


Karen Rogers as a 'Spelling Bee Contestant'

(Watch Full Spelling Bee In Two Categories)
Matt O'Donnell as 'Mr. Rogers'
EMBED More News Videos

The Action News Morning Team spreads some kindness for 143 Day in PA.


David Murphy as 'Rocky'
EMBED More News Videos

Action News' David Murphy channels his inner 'Rocky' in preparation for the Thanksgiving Day forecast, on November 21, 2019.



FUN & GAMES



Matt O'Donnell and Jessica Boyington play Jenga

Matt Pellman tells his Best Dad Jokes for Father's Day

Katherine Scott Swims in Marshmallows at Fashion District Philadelphia


BEST FEAT


Matt O'Donnell wins the Breakfast Draft
EMBED More News Videos

The Action News Mornings Team picks their favorites in the first ever Breakfast Draft.


Tamala Edwards wins the Spelling Bee
EMBED More News Videos

The Action News Morning Team holds its own Spelling Bee.


Karen Rogers Launches a Weather Balloon into Space
EMBED More News Videos

The 6abc Weather Balloon launches in Berks County on May 9, 2019.



BEST DETECTIVE WORK


Detective Pikachu
(We'll leave the rest of the nominees a surprise)
EMBED More News Videos

Detective Pikachu's Throwback Thursday Adventure with the 6abc Action News Morning Team.

