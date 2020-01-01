WATCH: 1st ever 6abc Action News Mornings Awards

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Happy New Year!The Action News Morning team is ringing in the new year with 6abc viewers by taking a look back at some of the fun they had this past year.In 2019, Matt O'Donnell, Tamala Edwards, David Murphy, and Karen Rogers battled each other in a Breakfast Draft and a spelling bee, welcomed 'Good Morning America' to Philly, jammed with some 'Office Rock,' went on a search with Detective Pikachu, and a whole lot more.But one thing they didn't do was hold an awards show. Until now.Below you will find the categories and nominees. In the above video, you can watch the ceremony and see who won.Thanks to all the Action News Morning viewers for a memorable year together- and we'll have more fun ahead in 2020!