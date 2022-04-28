action news troubleshooters

Some AT&T customers experience spotty service in one South Philadelphia neighborhood

AT&T said customers currently experiencing service interruptions should contact them at 1-800-288-2020.
By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Some AT&T South Philly customers experience spotty service

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- These days most people rely on their cell phones in many cases, not just for their personal lives but also for work.

When a group of South Philadelphia neighbors found themselves with spotty to no service, they contacted the Action News Troubleshooters.

Musician Angelo Jones relies on his cell phone to stay connected for his art, work, and personal life.

He lives in the area of 6th and Wharton streets known as Dickinson Narrows.

"I noticed that my phone calls were dropping, especially when I was out walking my dog in the neighborhood," Jones said. "When going to work, I work in New Jersey, my reception was fine. That's when I realized that it might be a neighborhood issue."

The Troubleshooters talked to a few other people in Jones's neighborhood who said they were having the same problems with the same carrier.

Over the course of weeks things got worse for Jones.

"I wasn't able to make phone calls out at all," he said. "I had many people reaching out to me saying, 'Hey, I called, I sent a text message.' And I didn't get those phone calls or those text messages."

Jones and others told Action News they reached out to AT&T, but the spotty service continued.

"You realize how vital it is to be able to pick up that phone and call someone. I mean, what if there's an emergency?" Jones added.

So he called the Troubleshooters.

"Well, as of this past weekend, those problems went away," he said.

AT&T told the Troubleshooters:

"Our technicians repaired some equipment this weekend in the Dickinson Narrows area of Philadelphia, where some customers may have recently experienced intermittent service.

At this time, our wireless network is operating normally in the area."

Jones thanked Action News Troubleshooters for reaching out and getting the problem taken care of.

AT&T said the coverage concerns in the area were not related to a 5G rollout. They added that customers currently experiencing service interruptions should contact them at 1-800-288-2020.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysouth philadelphiaat&ttroubleshootertechnologycellphoneaction news troubleshooters
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS TROUBLESHOOTERS
Non-profit seeks help to access funds raised on Facebook
IRS says it is working through delayed refunds, customer wait times
Action News investigation helps lead to contractor's arrest
Some Philly residents getting their water turned off; PWD responds
TOP STORIES
Officials: Woman pulled from river after car plunges off NJ pier
'A nightmare': Brother of MOVE bombing victims speaks out
The Live Jakib Draft Special
Bouncer wanted on murder charge after fatal punch surrenders
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids
Lily Peters killing: Autopsy findings released in Wisconsin homicide
NFL Draft: With 10 picks and 2 firsts, Eagles have plenty of options
Show More
KOP man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riots, hit officer with flagpole: Feds
Bench warrant issued for former AG Kane for probation violation
Salem Co. Vocational Tech to receive $200k for offshore wind program
Accused NYC subway shooter improperly questioned in cell: lawyers
TaRhonda's mom responds to her viral pound cake text
More TOP STORIES News