Action News viewers share what they learned in 2020

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Calling 2020 a difficult year would be an understatement for most people.

Many have made fundamental changes to their everyday lives, and with that in mind, Action News asked viewers, 'What did you learn in 2020?'

"I learned that health is the most important thing that you can have, and without health, you have nothing," said Renee Evans of Mount Airy.

Rob Franchi of Newtown Square, Delaware County, said, "Spending time with your family is more important than anything."

Eesha Sharna from King of Prussia, Montgomery County, said, "Thinking about everyone and realizing everyone has other things going on in their lives and being kind to everyone no matter."

Mark McCallum, from Bryn Mawr, Montgomery County, says he improved on his cooking skills.

"I learned how to make sourdough bread like I know millions of others," said McCallum.

MaryAnne Orglio of Haverford Township says she thankful for her family and frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19.

"My family is filled with wonderful people that I can always on, and I love doctors and scientists more than I ever knew," said Orgilo.

Tiana Anderson from North Philadelphia is also appreciative of her family and wants to express that more.

"I learned to take out more time with my family, learn to show more love to other people, and just help out other people," said Anderson.

Karyn Smyth of Havertown, Delaware County, said, "Not to sweat the small stuff, and patience comes to those who wait.

With all these lessons, it's safe to say everyone is ready for 2021.
