Glitch sends 'active shooter' alert to students of Thomas Jefferson University East Falls Campus, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police responded to the East Falls Campus at Jefferson University after a computer glitch alerted students of an active shooter on campus Sunday morning.
The alert was sent out around 10:30 a.m. and said there was an active shooter on the Campus located at 4201 Henry Avenue. It told students to "Follow emergency procedures: RUN, HIDE, ACT."
Police responded and quickly cleared the scene, saying no threat was ever viable.
There has not yet been an official statement from the university.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
