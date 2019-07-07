Glitch sends 'active shooter' alert to students of Thomas Jefferson University East Falls Campus, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police responded to the East Falls Campus at Jefferson University after a computer glitch alerted students of an active shooter on campus Sunday morning.

The alert was sent out around 10:30 a.m. and said there was an active shooter on the Campus located at 4201 Henry Avenue. It told students to "Follow emergency procedures: RUN, HIDE, ACT."

Police responded and quickly cleared the scene, saying no threat was ever viable.
There has not yet been an official statement from the university.

