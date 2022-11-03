Adele reveals how to pronounce her name correctly

Apparently, we've all been saying Adele's name wrong.

Adele has shared how her name is actually pronounced.

During a recent "Happy Hour with Adele" Q &A session, the singer noted that one of the women who asked her about songwriting "said my name perfectly!"

Turns out while many people have been saying "Uh-dell" and she pronounces it "Uh-dale."

Duly noted.

The event celebrated the new music video for her song "I Drink Wine." Her "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas residency starts November 18.

Adele had previously postponed her residency in January at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which did not go over well with some of her fans.

She has since said it "was the worst moment in my career, by far."

The singer declined to move forward at the time, she said, because the planned concerts didn't feel authentic to her.

"There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy," Adele told Elle magazine. "And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."

Her latest album,"30," was released in November 2021.