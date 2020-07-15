Adventure Aquarium reopens to members Wednesday, general public Friday

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden's Adventure Aquarium reopened Wednesday for members ahead of a full reopening to the public on Friday for the first time since March."We've actually been closed for exactly 120 days," said Vince Nicoletti, executive director of Adventure AquariumOne of the first changes you will notice when you come to the Adventure Aquarium is that you'll have to get your temperature checked with the use of a touch-free scan of the forehead.Anyone with a reading of 100.4 or more will not be allowed in.It's important to reserve tickets and time slots on the aquarium's website before you arrive to get in.Everyone older than two-years-old will need a mask before entering.Once inside, you are expected to follow the signs as you explore each exhibit.As you enjoy the animals, social distancing will be enforced. Staff will be cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, along with providing hand sanitizer stations for guests.It has taken several months for this plan to come together, but aquarium leaders say they're ready to have the public back and need the support to stay afloat."Our goal is to play safety together," said Nicoletti.