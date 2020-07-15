adventure aquarium

Adventure Aquarium reopens to members Wednesday, general public Friday

By
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden's Adventure Aquarium reopened Wednesday for members ahead of a full reopening to the public on Friday for the first time since March.

"We've actually been closed for exactly 120 days," said Vince Nicoletti, executive director of Adventure Aquarium

One of the first changes you will notice when you come to the Adventure Aquarium is that you'll have to get your temperature checked with the use of a touch-free scan of the forehead.

Anyone with a reading of 100.4 or more will not be allowed in.

It's important to reserve tickets and time slots on the aquarium's website before you arrive to get in.

Everyone older than two-years-old will need a mask before entering.

Once inside, you are expected to follow the signs as you explore each exhibit.

As you enjoy the animals, social distancing will be enforced. Staff will be cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, along with providing hand sanitizer stations for guests.

It has taken several months for this plan to come together, but aquarium leaders say they're ready to have the public back and need the support to stay afloat.

"Our goal is to play safety together," said Nicoletti.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscamden (new jersey)adventure aquariumcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ADVENTURE AQUARIUM
Philly museums, Adventure Aquarium announce reopen dates
Adventure Aquarium welcomes baby penguin
Animal experts joined panel discussion to celebrate Earth Day 50th anniversary
Celebrate Earth Day from home with Philly attractions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia schools planning split schedules, virtual learning this fall
Large public events prohibited in Philly through 2021
Woman's body found in plastic container
Scientists calling on everyone to kill spotted lanternflies
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Surprise proposal for doctor on frontlines of pandemic
Philly protesters sue city over tear gas, use of force
Show More
Today is Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
Trump's upbringing created 'dangerous situation' for US, niece claims
Camden opens 2 public pools
AccuWeather: Nice Today, Oppressively Humid Starting Friday
Man fatally shot near K & A in Philly
More TOP STORIES News