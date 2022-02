Splash! Mermaids take over Adventure Aquarium in Camden

The moment you get to finally meet a Mermaid. 😍🧜‍♀️



Mermaids will be swimming Thursdays through Sundays 2/24 - 3/13. Reserve (https://t.co/hvkok1tNjM) your tickets today! pic.twitter.com/66lQL0osM9 — Adventure Aquarium (@AdventureAqua) February 24, 2022

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mermaids have taken over Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey.Theexperience opened Thursday and runs through March 13."In celebration of the Aquarium's 30th birthday,returns to Adventure Aquarium for the first time since 2019," the aquarium said in a press release.For a limited time, visitors can watch the magical mermaids dive beneath the waves and swim among 15,000 animals in the Shark Realm exhibit.Guests can also interact with mermaids and get their pictures taken."The best way to celebrate the Aquarium's 30th birthday is with a little magic from mermaids," Molly Deese, Adventure Aquarium Executive Director, said. "It's been over two years since mermaids have appeared at Adventure Aquarium, and we're thrilled to have them back to entertain and mesmerize new and returning guests."is included with daily tickets and Adventure Aquarium Memberships. Reservations are strongly encouraged.More information can be found at Adventure Aquarium's website