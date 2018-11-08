MASS SHOOTING

After California mass shooting, experts say prepare yourself

Local police say after an event like this it's a good time to reflect upon what you would do if you were ever caught in a similar situation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Using a smoke bomb and a handgun, a hooded former Marine dressed all in black opened fire during college night at a country music bar in Southern California Wednesday, killing 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing in panic before apparently taking his own life, authorities said.

6abc's Dann Cuellar spoke to people gathering outside of a show at World Café about what they think about safety when going out on the town Thursday night.
