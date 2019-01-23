Fugitive in standoff with police after shooting reports in Salem, New Jersey, attorney general says

SALEM, N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a reported active shooter incident in Salem, New Jersey has now turned into a standoff involving a fugitive and police

The incident is happening in the area of 172 East Broadway.

The state attorney general said the incident now involves a standoff between police and a fugitive they were in the process of arresting.

There are reports of shots fired, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said, but there are no reports of injuries. He said the situation is contained.

State police are on the way with negotiators, Grewal said.

A post on the Facebook page for Salem County government asked the public to avoid the area of the county offices.

"Please do not come in this surrounding area as currently there is an active shooter incident taking place," the post reads.

Some 10 to 12 people could be seen coming out of the courthouse under police escort. They were in a single line and holding hands.

William Lindsey of Camden was near the scene at the time. He reports hearing four to five shots.

"We just heard shooting, then we saw a whole bunch of cops," he said.

An Action News crew at Grant and Griffith street could see a heavy police presence in the area.
