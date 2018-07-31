Agents confiscate fake Cartier bracelets at Port of Philadelphia

Agents confiscate fake Cartier bracelets at Port of Philadelphia. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Customs and border protection agents have found another shipment of counterfeit goods at the Port of Philadelphia.

This time, they confiscated fake designer jewelry.

They say these knock-off Cartier love bracelets would have been sold for more than two million dollars.

Agents intercepted the package as it came to port from Hong Kong last week.

They say this is the second time they've seized a shipment of fake jewelry headed to the same address.

