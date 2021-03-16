Brush fire burning near Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA -- A brush fire that is burning near the Philadelphia International Airport is sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

The fire is burning in the area of Tinicum Island Road and Stevens Drive in Tinicum Township.

Officials say the wind is fueling the flames.

There was no immediate word as to how this fire started.

No flights are being impacted at the airport by this fire.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
