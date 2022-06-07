This bar is selling a classic cocktail with vintage spirits for $150

"You get to see history in museums, even smell history in libraries. This is one of the few experiences where you get to taste a bit of history." That historic drink is the classic Italian cocktail called a Negroni. The typical Negroni is made with gin, Campari and vermouth, but what separates Quail State's version is that it's made with vintage spirits from the 1970s. "It's stock that has been preserved. It's never seen the light of day," Josh explains. " Those ingredients today, don't taste the same. So by capturing this from it's closer to origin date, it's really, really special."
Because of the scarcity of these spirits, it comes with a price tag of $150. In fact, Quail State is the only bar in California that has access to these rare spirits and only one of a few in the entire country. Josh says it's worth the price. "A $150 cocktail, really shouldn't be that surprising. Especially when you're drinking something that's historical." Quail State will be serving the drink until they sell out.
You'll also be helping the community by ordering the drink. 10% of all sales of their vintage Negroni will go to local charities. The charities featured will change from time to time, but the first charities benefiting will be Neighborhood Industries and Planned Parenthood.
For more information on Quail State, you can check out their menu on their website or follow them on Instagram.