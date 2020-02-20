PORT GIBSON, Mississippi (WPVI) -- A Delaware County family is mourning the sudden loss of their loved one, killed near his college campus in Mississippi.
20-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh was one of four people shot on Monday night.
Police say the Brookhaven man was attending a bonfire at a field popular with Alcorn State University students at the time of the shooting.
A 19-year-old student was also killed.
Two other victims are recovering.
20-year-old Jerrell Davis has been charged in connection with the murders. There was no immediate word on a motive for the shootings.
Sadly, Fitzhugh's father says his mother urged her son to go away to college to escape the gun violence plaguing the Philadelphia area.
Delaware County student among 2 fatally shot near Mississippi college
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More