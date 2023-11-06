Alice brings seasonal American dishes to the Italian Market

FYI Philly stops at Alice, where a longtime Philly chef has his first restaurant and included some family touches in its creation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chef Dave Conn has been a staple in Philadelphia kitchens for more than two decades. The veteran has worked in kitchens for Stephen Starr and Jose Garces and for the first time he is running his own restaurant.

Along with his wife, Sara, the chef is featuring a menu of seasonal new American dishes with every ingredient handpicked, from the huckleberry sauce on the sirloin to the mustard blossoms that garnish the Iberico carpaccio.

At the heart of the kitchen is a charcoal grill, which he uses on most of the menu items for a touch of flavor and for aroma in the dining room.

The corner spot has found a home in the Italian Market.

Alice | Instagram

901 Christian Street, Philadelphia PA 19147