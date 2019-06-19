Allentown mother charged in death of infant found in paint can

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A woman has been charged in the death of her newborn son, whose body was found in a paint can in her Lehigh Valley home.

The Lehigh County district attorney said Wednesday that 30-year-old Ashley Caraballo of Allentown is charged with criminal homicide, concealing the death of a child and abuse of a corpse.

District Attorney Jim Martins said Caraballo was taken to St. Luke's University hospital in October 2017, where doctors found evidence that she had recently given birth, although she denied having done so.

Martin says police found a deceased male baby wrapped in a sheet inside a backpack within a five-gallon paint can in the basement. Two forensic pathologists concluded that the baby died after being born alive.

Caraballo's attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
allentownpa. newsbaby deathmother arrestedinfant deathsmother charged
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
"10 years since I said goodbye:" Jamie Apody remembers Gary Papa
Philly mayor signs Roosevelt Blvd. speed cameras legislation into law
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. Little League game
Teen accused of killing friend for $9M also faces federal child porn charges
Show More
Strangers help family after thieves steal wheelchair ramps
AccuWeather: Still Humid, More Downpours Today and Thursday
Victim arrests LAPD detective accused of recording in stadium bathroom
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Delaware Bay
Man fed 'attack squirrel' meth to make it aggressive: Deputies
More TOP STORIES News