Police: Ulta theft suspect stole $1,126 worth items within minutes in Warrington

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County arrested a man for allegedly stealing $1,126 worth of merchandise from an Ulta store.

The theft happened back on January 20 at the store located on Main Street in Warrington.

Police say the suspect, 21-year-old Wellington Santos Gonzalez, and another man stole the merchandise within three minutes.

Santos Gonzalez was arrested on April 13 in connection with a separate incident

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.