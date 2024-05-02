Rabid raccoon discovered in Camden County, NJ

Animal control picked up the raccoon. It was sent to a state lab for testing and came back positive.

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- As people walk their dogs during the beautiful spring weather, encountering wild animals with rabies isn't typically on their minds.

"She's got a rabies shot and everything, but I never really had any concern, said Chuck Lello as he spent time with his dog, Mira.

But Camden County officials say last week, someone reported that their dog was interacting with a raccoon in their Gloucester Township neighborhood.

"The raccoon had a wobbly gait, was around during the daylight, going up to people," said Alexis Traynor, an environmental health specialist at the Camden County Health Department.

Animal control picked up the raccoon. It was sent to a state lab for testing and came back positive.

Officials say the dog received a rabies booster shot and now has to quarantine for four months.

It's not uncommon to have reports of rabid animals, especially in the warmer months.

Last year, there were half a dozen cases of animals with rabies reported in Camden County.

Human cases are pretty rare. The last known human case acquired in New Jersey was in 1997, according to the state health department.

Experts say rabies vaccines are crucial for your pets.

Dr. Sheila Maier, a veterinarian and owner of Animal Hospital of Somerdale, treats pets that have been exposed to rabies.

She says treatment is much more extensive if they're not vaccinated.

"The quarantine time can become much longer. Sadly even euthanasia in some situations can be considered if these pets aren't up to date," said Maier. "Having your pet up to date - number 1 -- is protection, immunity. Number 2, the way that you're going to deal with the situation is much less concernable and serious for everyone involved."

The county has not disclosed exactly where this happened in Gloucester Township.

If you see an animal acting oddly call your local animal control.

Camden County offers free rabies vaccines for pets. The next clinic is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Voorhees Town Center.