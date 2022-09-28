Comparing Walmart+ and Amazon Prime: Which one is right for you?

Consumer Reports sorted through the differences to help you decide which service is best for you and your family.

With holiday shopping right around the corner, you might be looking to upgrade the way you buy things online. Right now Amazon Prime and Walmart+ are competing for your business, but which is better?

Consumer Reports sorted through the differences to help you decide which service is best for you and your family.

Although Theresa Vorsteg has been an Amazon Prime member for about five years, there are benefits even she didn't know were available.

"I do use Prime Video but I'm learning about more perks that I'm excited to use," she said.

In the face-off between Walmart+ and Amazon Prime, how do you know which one to choose? Both offer free shipping, deals and discounts for members, grocery delivery, and some streaming music and video perks. But Walmart+ will cost you a bit less.

"Walmart doesn't have the huge array of benefits that Amazon Prime does. But it has some good key deals that can really help regular Walmart shoppers," said Penny Wang of Consumer Reports.

Like on gas, something not offered by Amazon. You can save up to 10 cents a gallon at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, and Murphy stations. Plus you can get member gas prices at Sam's Club.

When it comes to streaming, both offer added perks. A Walmart+ membership gets you a free subscription to Paramount+ and six free months of Spotify Premium while Amazon Prime includes Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime, and Prime Gaming.

Additionally, Prime members get unlimited online photo storage and 5GB of video storage.

Recently, Amazon Prime members received access to a free year of Grubhub+ which includes unlimited deliveries from participating restaurants with no delivery fee.

CR says if you prefer the wider range of benefits, it might be worth it to pay a bit more for Amazon Prime.

"Bottom line is if you're a regular Walmart shopper, an annual membership can be worth it. Just make sure that you're realistic about how often you do shop there," said Wang.

And Amex Platinum cardholders can come out even further ahead because cardholders now get free monthly memberships to Walmart+.

Consumer Reports says if you're still not sure both Walmart+ and Amazon Prime offer 30-day free trial offers.

PRIME BENEFITS

Free 30-day trial: You'll be enrolled in the free trial of Amazon Prime and have access to FREE Two Day shipping, Prime Video, and Prime Music.

Student discount:(for higher education) As a Prime Student member, you receive Amazon Prime benefits for a trial period of six months (for 4 years or end of studies)

Grubhub + Membership: Redeem a free one-year

Whole Foods Market provides exclusive savings for Prime members, and 5% back for eligible

Prime Try Before You Buy: Try before you buy from eligible items across women's, men's, kids', and baby clothing, shoes, and accessories. You get seven days to try on the items at home and we'll only charge for the items that you decide to keep

Amazon Photos: Get secure unlimited photo storage and enhanced search and organization features and 5G for video storage

WALMART+ BENEFITS

Free 30-day trial

Free shipping (no minimum), same-day delivery on some orders, discounts on gas, and a scan-and-go app feature for in-store shoppers.

Save up to 10 per gallon at 14,000+ locations nationwide including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart & Murphy stations.

Walmart + is free when Amex Platinum cardholders activate the offer

Paramount + as a free benefit

Six free months of Spotify Premium

Early deal access & shopping rewards

$40/year you can add grocery delivery