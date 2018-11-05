Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside North Carolina home

EMBED </>More Videos

A man snatched a 13-year-old girl from her front yard Monday morning, according to Lumberton Police Department.

LUMBERTON, North Carolina (WPVI) --
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from North Carolina after police say an unidentified man snatched her from outside her home Monday morning.

Authorities say Hania Noleia Aguilar was kidnapped from her front yard, according to the Lumberton Police Department.
WTVD-TV reports, It happened just before 7 a.m. at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road. An Amber Alert was issued for the girl around 10 a.m.

Hania Aguilar (Lumberton Police Department)



Witnesses said the man had a yellow bandanna over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.

They said he grabbed Aguilar and forced her into a stolen green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS 984.

Aguilar is approximately 5 feet tall and 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

If anyone locates or sees the Aguilar or the vehicle please contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department (910) 671-3845 immediately.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abductionabductionteenageramber alertu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Large home in Gladwyne left in ruins after explosion
"Willey Farms is gone:" Massive fire destroys farmers market
Newlyweds die in helicopter crash just after wedding
Lowe's is closing 51 stores, including one in central Pa.
Mac Miller died of accidental 'mixed drug toxicity,' coroner says
Supposed barricade situation in New Hope turns out to be a hoax
Search for arson suspect in South Philadelphia
Cleanup continues after Emmaus High School floods
Show More
Shooting investigation across from Cherry Hill Mall
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place and voting hours
Teen accused of killing mom over bad grade will remain in jail
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Rainy and Cool Today
Police chief rescues baby who stopped breathing at traffic light
More News