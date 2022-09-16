Man charged with rape of 13-year-old girl in Chester County

Authorities say the man attacked the teenager after picking her up from her home.

PARKESBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester County officials say a man raped a 13-year-old girl this summer, and they fear he may have more victims.

Thirty-one-year-old Ameer Sutton-Best of Parkesburg is facing a number of charges, including rape and solicitation.

Ameer Sutton-Best

Authorities say Sutton-Best attacked the teenager after picking her up from her home in July.

Sutton-Best is also accused of sending inappropriate messages to several other young teens.

The district attorney's office said he sent one victim pornography, asked another victim if she was into older men, and asked yet another victim to send him nude photos.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office described Sutton-Best as a volunteer basketball coach at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center. However, the executive director of The Point told Action News that Sutton-Best was not a coach, and would just help on the court when needed.

He is being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.