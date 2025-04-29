Multiple pedestrians injured in crash involving U-Haul van near the University of Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Multiple pedestrians were injured on Tuesday in a crash involving a U-Haul van in Newark, Delaware, Action News has learned.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Main and Haines Street near the University of Delaware.

Police say one victim was rushed to Christiana Hospital for unknown injuries.

Sources confirm others were also hurt in the incident, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

The University of Delaware says it has not been alerted if any of the injured are students.

Several blocks of Main Street are expected to be closed for an extended period of time due to the investigation.

Stay with Action News as we gather more information about what led up to the crash.