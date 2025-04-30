Multiple injured, neighbors evacuated after explosions heard during house fire in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Five people were injured in a raging house fire in Trenton that also had explosions.

Viewer video shows the flames on Boudinot Street, near Murray Street just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

One male suffered burns to his face and four other people were taken to the hospital.

Action News is checking on their conditions.

Witnesses say they heard loud explosions coming from the burning home, which can also be heard in the viewer video.

Trenton Police went door to door evacuating neighbors.

It is unclear what sparked the blaze or caused the explosions.

