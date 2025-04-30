24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Multiple injured, neighbors evacuated after explosions heard during house fire in Trenton, NJ

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, April 30, 2025 9:50AM
Multiple injured, neighbors evacuated after house fire, explosions in Trenton, NJ
Five people were injured in a raging house fire in Trenton that also had explosions.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Five people were injured in a raging house fire in Trenton that also had explosions.

Viewer video shows the flames on Boudinot Street, near Murray Street just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

One male suffered burns to his face and four other people were taken to the hospital.

Action News is checking on their conditions.

Witnesses say they heard loud explosions coming from the burning home, which can also be heard in the viewer video.

Trenton Police went door to door evacuating neighbors.

It is unclear what sparked the blaze or caused the explosions.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW