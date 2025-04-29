EXCLUSIVE: Man found living inside Green Lane Bridge in Manayunk questioned about recent murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were on the scene Tuesday morning, executing a search warrant after receiving reports of a man living inside the Green Lane Bridge in the city's Manayunk section.

What they found was an extraordinarily intricate set-up complete with different levels, an electrical hook-up to a battery, and a fully furnished tent.

Investigators are saying they also found a gun.

Action News was given exclusive access to the scene.

We spoke with Joe Antonini, who says he actually knows the person being questioned by investigators, saying he is a local man who used to be a contractor.

"He lost his company, he lost everything, and just living on the street," said Antonini.

Now, that man - who police have not publicly identified - is considered a person of interest in the death of 35 year-old Joshua Daywalt.

Daywalt's mother says Joshua struggled with mental illness for years.

"It was very tough to watch it. Joshua would've never been in the position he was in, or the place he was in, had we been able to stabilize him. He was a normal kid, he was a happy kid, and mental illness took him over," she said.

Daywalt's murder was actually the subject of a recent Action News report after his body was pulled from the Schuylkill River this past February.

It was later discovered that Daywalt was killed with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The last location Daywalt was reportedly seen alive was under the Green Lane Bridge, where the person of interest had been living.

Jennifer Daywalt says she is hopeful that these developments will end with justice for her family.

"This is really good. I'm not going to lie, I've had a lot of revenge in my heart. And I knew we would get the person one way or the other," she says.

Action News is told that more than one person was found living inside the bridge, and the man being questioned has not been deemed a suspect at this time. At this time he remains only a person of interest.

Police officials also tell Action News they hope to have an update on this case sometime soon.