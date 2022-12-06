Support lifesaving research with the American Association for Cancer Research

Learn how the American Association for Cancer Research is helping accelerate progress against all types of cancer and how you can help find a cure.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thanks to cancer research, more people than ever before are living longer and fuller lives after a cancer diagnosis.

For many people with cancer, clinical trials provide access to innovative new and lifesaving treatments.

The American Association for Cancer Research and its more 52,000 members worldwide are helping to accelerate progress against all types of cancer.

We speak to U.S. Army Col. (ret.) Gary Steele, a Cancer survivor from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, whose journey began in 2011 when he was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer.

He talks to us about the importance of research and clinical trials and the impact it had on his life and the impact it can have on the lives of others.

Now, for a little over two years he has been involved with the American Association for Cancer Research to help and assist others in the research and cures for Cancer.

If you would like to support lifesaving cancer research, go to AACR.org/Give2022.