American Idol winner Taylor Hicks returns to the stage for 2 local shows

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As American Idol gets ready for a brand new season next month here on 6abc, a former winner is heading to town for not one, but two shows.
Taylor Hicks is coming to our area for back to back shows in both Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley.
Taylor's fans, also known as "Soul Patrol," know it's been a decade since he released a new record.
He's getting ready to debut a new one this summer and he's headed to town this week to play some of his new music.
He will be performing at Musikfest Cafe in Bethlehem on Thursday and then at the New Hope Winery on Friday.
"This is kind of a really intimate acoustic tour for me and I added some Bob Seger songs to boot," Hicks says. "That's going to be fun for me. I love taking a guitar and a guitar player and going and sitting down and playing music. It's like storytelling for me. A lot of people want to kind of hear stories and I have a few funny Idol stories and stuff."
Hicks won American Idol 16 years ago with his southern soul style. He says he knows firsthand that this show changes lives.
"I'm very blessed to say that I've won the show," he said. "It's worked wonders for a lot of people's careers. I went from playing small little clubs all around the Southeast and within one season of television, touring Southeast Asia."
Hicks says he still watches the show and always gives contestants this advice: be patient and be yourself.
