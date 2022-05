AMITY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Berks County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a human skull was found in a pond on Saturday, according to police.The discovery was made in a retention pond near a residence on Pine Lane.The remains have not been identified.Amity Township Police Chief Jeffery Smith said that authorities are investigating to see if the remains can be tied to any cold cases.Anyone with information is asked to call the Amity Township Police Department.