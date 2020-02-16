Man arrested in rape of 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn may have other victims: Police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn -- Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn, New York.

Officials say the man raped the girl inside her home in Brownsville on Saturday morning.

The girl was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

The 45-year-old suspect, identified as Andre Clark, is facing three counts of rape, sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child. He was found in a Queens hotel around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say there may be other victims.

Police could not provide any further details at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brownsvillenew york citybrooklynrapearrestcrimeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News