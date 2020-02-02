Kansas City Chiefs-themed bar in South Philadelphia goes all in for the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Kansas City Chiefs-themed bar in South Philadelphia is going all in for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"We're very excited, " said Michael Puggi. "We've been waiting 29 years."

Big Charlie's Saloon on McKean Street has blocked off from 10th Street to 11th Street and plans to have grills, food trucks and a DJ on site for the big game.

Owners report approximately 120 people have bought a ticket to watch the game inside the establishment. But not to worry, for the overflow crowd, there will be four large-screen TVs broadcasting the game outside.

"I'm more anxious and nervous than anything. I'm not really in a celebratory mood," said Puggi.

He said that will come tomorrow if Kansas City wins, but first they have to "finish the deal."

The street outside of Big Charlie's will be blocked off until 11 p.m.
