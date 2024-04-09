Fmr. pizza shop owner sentenced to prison for killing partner in Chalfont, Pa.

CHALFONT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A prominent pizza shop owner has been sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison for murdering her partner in Chalfont, Bucks County.

Anna Maria Tolomello, 51, was charged in March 2022 with shooting and killing 65-year-old Giovanni Gallina at their home on Limekiln Pike.

The two operated Pina's Pizza in Chalfont.

Prior to sentencing, Common Pleas Judge Gary B. Gilman heard an impact statement written by Gallina's children, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

In the letter, his children described Gallina as a hard-working man who was loved by all. They also said Tolomello's actions were "motivated by greed."

"All his hard work was for his family, his grandchildren and the future," the letter read. "That legacy was destroyed by someone who only thought of themself."

During sentencing, the judge said forensic evidence suggested Tolomello was using gambling apps on her phone within an hour of the killing, and called her actions after the killing "heinous."

The investigation began when Gallina's son reported he had not heard from his father since March 16, 2022, and was unable to reach him.

Tolomello said Gallina was out of town and never reported Gallina missing to any law enforcement agency.

Tolomello admitted to the killing back in April and said she left his body in their home for 13 days and disposed of evidence.