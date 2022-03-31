Bucks County woman admits to shooting partner in head, hiding body in master bedroom: Police

HILLTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County woman has been arrested and charged after police found the body of her longtime partner wrapped in a blue tarp inside the couple's bedroom.Anna Maria Tolomello, 48, is charged with shooting and killing Giovanni Gallina, 65, at the couple's home on Limekiln Pike in the Chalfont section of Hilltown Township, Bucks County. The two owned Pina's Pizza in New Britain.Authorities said the investigation began when Gallina's son reported that he had not heard from his father since March 16.Tolomello said Gallina was out of town and never reported Gallina missing to any law enforcement agency, investigators said.Police said when they went to the couple's home on Tuesday night to execute a search warrant, Tolomello said she shot Gallina in self-defense. She also told police his body was wrapped up in a bedroom.Police said she later admitted to shooting Gallina once in the head on March 16.While searching the home, police found the body wrapped in a blue tarp inside the couple's master bedroom.Tolomello is being held without bail on charges of Criminal Homicide, Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of an Instrument of a Crime. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.